Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $48.37 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of Ryanair worth $48,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

RYAAY stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $115.64. 253,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,355. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

