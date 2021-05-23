Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ingredion worth $29,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.41. 392,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 251.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

