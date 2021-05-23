Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 85,814 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $84,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,720. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

