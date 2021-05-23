The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.