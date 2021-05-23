The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,021,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

