The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.61.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

