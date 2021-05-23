The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,871.20

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,871.20 ($24.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,811.75 ($23.67). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,835.50 ($23.98), with a volume of 673,630 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,895.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,871.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -32.15.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total transaction of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.