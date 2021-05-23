The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $68,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.08. 906,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,904. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

