The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.29.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.11 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$54.80 and a 1-year high of C$88.84. The company has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

