The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $283.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,218. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day moving average is $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 494.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

