The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 95,428 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,428 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $168,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

