The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $194,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,331. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

