The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 205,806 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $247,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.21. 6,648,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

