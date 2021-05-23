The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,829 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $100,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after buying an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,299 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

