The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

