The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,043 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of SB Financial Group worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

