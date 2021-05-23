The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $121.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

