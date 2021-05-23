The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

