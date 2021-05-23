The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.78% of Bank of Commerce worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.