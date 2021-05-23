The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $2,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

