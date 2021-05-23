The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

