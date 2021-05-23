The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.29. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $168.83 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

