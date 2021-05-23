The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $319.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.70.

HD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

