The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

