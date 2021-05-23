The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.65

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.23, with a volume of 159578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

