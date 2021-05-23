The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $91.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

