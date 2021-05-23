The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 3,669,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.