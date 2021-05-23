The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

AZEK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 448,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,253. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.47.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

