The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.
AZEK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 448,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,253. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.
The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About The AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.
