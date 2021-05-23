The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.
AAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
