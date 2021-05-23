Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.03 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,586 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 127.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Textron by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

