Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 580 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

