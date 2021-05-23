Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,716 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.