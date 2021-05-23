Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,574 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

