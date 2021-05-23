Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $677.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.38. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $313.10 and a 1 year high of $681.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.