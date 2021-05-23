Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 6,947 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $359,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

