Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Purchases $260,605.20 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,540.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,600.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,086.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

