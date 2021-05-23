Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.8% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,288. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.