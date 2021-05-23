Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

