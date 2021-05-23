Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $59.50 billion and approximately $124.90 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00398112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025434 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 61,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 59,414,391,387 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

