Ternium’s (TX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

NYSE:TX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,098. Ternium has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ternium by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

