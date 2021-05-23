Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lowered by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

