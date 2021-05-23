Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Down 3.3%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 4,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 761.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

