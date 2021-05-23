Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.52. 2,363,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

