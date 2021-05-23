TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 29,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

TELA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,835 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

