TD Securities Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.50.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.38 and a 1 year high of C$17.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

