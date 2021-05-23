Tapmydata (TAP) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $200,583.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

