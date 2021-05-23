Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.89. 4,052,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

