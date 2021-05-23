TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,900,613 shares.The stock last traded at $44.12 and had previously closed at $45.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 465,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,902 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,063,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.