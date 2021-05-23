TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,900,613 shares.The stock last traded at $44.12 and had previously closed at $45.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 465,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,902 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,063,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.