TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ETR:TEG opened at €24.31 ($28.60) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.92 ($23.44) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

