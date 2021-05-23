T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.05. 3,718,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.